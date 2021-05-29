Isco’s the only Real Madrid player to not bid Zinedine Zidane farewell on social media

Real Madrid’s dressing room hasn’t liked Zinedine Zidane’s departure according to Diario AS. Most sensed it was coming, but they hoped that he’d stay at least until the end of next season. Their social media accounts were filled with photos of them with their former coach when the news broke.

Of the first team, however, one player hasn’t bid farewell to the Frenchman on social media; Isco. It’s a small thing, but also a demonstration of how their relationship wasn’t the best toward the end. It’s unusual given other players with little prominence and importance in the squad, such as Mariano Diaz and Andriy Lunin, were effusive in their farewell messages.

Isco’s played just 1,092 minutes this season. The Andalusian has started just ten games. The 29-year-old requested a transfer away from the Santiago Bernabeu in January, unhappy with his game-time under Zidane, but finally stayed; Madrid’s intention this summer, however, is to sell him.