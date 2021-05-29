Eric Garcia: “The only possible comparison [with Gerard Pique] is this; we’re both from La Masia and we lived in Manchester, but he went to a not-so-good team. I’ve had more luck and have been able to play for the best team in Manchester, a pity for him.”

It’s not yet official, but it’s all but; Eric Garcia is joining Barcelona this summer according to Marca. The Catalan, who joined Manchester City from Barcelona back in 2017 after coming through at La Masia, will return home following the expiration of his contract.

“Going back to Barcelona is a brave bet,” Garcia himself said. City contest the Champions League final this evening, against Chelsea. “I’ve thought about my future, what I think is the best [thing to do] and I’m convinced it’s the step I’ve taken.”

The centre-back has been compared to Gerard Pique, a Barcelona legend who himself spent a formative part of his youth in England, but for Manchester United rather than City.

“Gerard has achieved everything, he’s one of the best centre-backs in the world,” he said when asked about the link. “The only possible comparison is this; we’re both from La Masia and we lived in Manchester, but he went to a not-so-good team. I’ve had more luck and have been able to play for the best team in Manchester, a pity for him.”

Pep Guardiola has been clear that he wanted City to retain his compatriot, but the defender is said to believe the time is right to return to Camp Nou and push for a place in the starting XI for years to come. Just 20, Garcia is a full Spanish international, and will travel with Luis Enrique’s La Roja squad for this summer’s European Championships.

The majority of Barcelona’s business this window seems that it’s going to be achieved through free transfers. As well as Garcia, Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Gini Wijnaldum, all soon-to-be free agents, have all been linked with a move to Camp Nou.