David Alaba: “I didn’t consider many clubs, but Real Madrid was the first on my list”

David Alaba was confirmed as a Real Madrid player on Friday afternoon, a decision that was easy to make according to the player himself. The Austrian international, one of the most highly-rated players in the European game, joined after his contract with Bayern Munich expired.

“I didn’t consider many clubs, but Real Madrid was the first on my list,” Alaba said in comments carried by Marca. “Like Bayern Munich, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world with a special history and tradition.

“There have been so many great players in the history of Real Madrid and so many great victories and titles. I want to join them and continue this success story with the club and the fans.”

Alaba’s signing is regarded as a coup in the Spanish capital, at a time when such an ego boost is very much needed. Los Blancos endured a tough end to the season, losing La Liga on the final day of the season and unceremoniously dumped out of the Champions League by Chelsea.