Barcelona emerge as favourites to sign Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

Barcelona are the favourites to sign Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma ahead of Paris Saint-Germain according to Sky Sport Italia as carried by Football Italia.

Juventus, previously linked with Donnarumma, seem to be more likely to retain Wojciech Szczesny now that Massimiliano Allegri is back in charge following the dismissal of Andrea Pirlo.

Donnarumma is a soon-to-be free agent after failing to agree a new deal with Milan, who’ve already moved to bring in Mike Maignan to replace him. Mino Raiola, his agent, is trying to find a club willing to pay him the €10m per season he wants.

PSG are cogniscent of the situation even though they’ve just extended Keylor Navas’ contract, and Barcelona want the Italian goalkeeper even if Marc-Andre ter Stegen, their current number one, stays at Camp Nou.

Just 22, Donnarumma was born and raised in Castellammare di Stabia, Naples. Signed by Milan at from local side Club Napoli, he broke into their starting lineup at 16, becoming the youngest goalkeeper to represent Italy shortly after, at 17.