Atletico Madrid tracking Serie A star Rodrigo De Paul

Atletico Madrid are rumoured to be eyeing a summer move for Udinese winger Rodrigo De Paul ahead of their 2021/22 La Liga title defence.

Diego Simeone is likely to be busy in the close season market as he aims to reinforce his squad and hold off their rivals in the coming months.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Atletico are considering a raid on Serie A with Udinese set to demand €40m for the Argentinian international.

That high asking price could be a stumbling block in the negotiations with Simeone set to propose a player-plus-cash deal to the Italians as a compromise.

Fellow Argentinian, Neuhen Perez, could be included in a deal to bring the total transfer price down to €20m, as Simeone looks to move the 20-year-old on this summer.

Granada declined to activate their purchase clause on his loan move at the end of 2020/21 and Simeone could sell him regardless of Udinese’s stance on a swap move.