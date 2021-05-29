Achraf Hakimi on his way to Paris Saint-Germain

Inter are suffering a post-Scudetto exodus. Antonio Conte, linked with Real Madrid, was the first to go, and now Achraf Hakimi appears to be on his way too according to Diario AS. The Moroccan, who joined Inter from Madrid last summer, is on his way to Paris Saint-Germain. He’ll be sacrificed as Inter need to recover €100m through the transfer market.

The deal with PSG is done and will be made official soon. They’ll pay €60m for the full-back, a figure that will give Inter peace of mind and enable them to refresh the squad as best they can. Simone Inzaghi has taken over from Conte, and is eyeing up the acquisition of figures like Sporting Lisbon’s Joao Mario and Cagliari’s Radja Nainggolan.

Stefano Sensi could join Roberto De Zerbi at Shakhtar or head to Fiorentina, where Gennaro Gattuso is in charge. Matias Vecino could head for Napoli. Hakimi cost Inter €40m last summer, but has enjoyed a superb maiden season in Serie A. The Moroccan has scored seven goals and contributed eleven assists in 45 appearances for the club.