Willian Jose set for Real Sociedad return in 2021

Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose will return to the club this summer following a low key loan spell with Premier League side Wolves in 2021.

Jose was brought into Wolves by former boss Nuno Santo as part of a structured deal with the potential for a permanent move ahead of the 2021/22 season.

However, after struggling to make an impact at Molineux, coupled with Santo’s departure, the Brazilian looks set to head back to the Estadio Anoeta in the coming weeks as per reports from Marca.

La Real boss Imanol Alguacil is confident he can reintegrate with the squad despite displaying an interest in leaving the club and moving to England.

Alexander Isak has led the line superbly in his absence but Alguacil will bring him back into the fold unless Wolves U-turn on their decision under a new manager.

Jose netted 52 league goals in four and a half seasons in the Basque Country prior to his stint in the Premier League.