Watch: Etienne Capoue hilariously implores Villarreal to keep Pau Torres and Gerard Moreno

Villarreal enjoyed the best night in their history this past Wednesday, beating Manchester United on penalties to win the Europa League, the first major title of their history. It was a thrilling end to a remarkable European campaign, one Unai Emery’s men navigated with confidence and competence; clean at one end, ruthless at the other.

Keys to their success was Pau Torres and Gerard Moreno. Pau is their great young hope; a homegrown academy product expected to start for La Roja at this summer’s European Championships and tipped for great things. Moreno is a few years older, but was the best-performing Spanish forward in La Liga this season and will also be part of Luis Enrique’s squad. Both have been linked with big-money moves this summer.

It’s within this context that Etienne Capoue, clearly enjoying life on an open-top bus celebrating Villarreal’s achievement, made a speech imploring the powers-that-be at Villarreal to give both the money they want and keep them at the club, retaining them to set up a tilt at the Champions League next season.

