Spanish football morning headlines: Madrid execute 10% salary reduction, Zidane exploded after Chelsea defeat, Wijnaldum close to Barcelona

Spanish football morning headlines for May 28th

Real Madrid execute 10% reduction in salaries

Real Madrid are continuing to drop expenses to balance the club’s accounts and create space to find a budget for this coming season according to Marca. Much has been said about the proposed salary cut, with the club viewing it to be essential. It’s been a bone of contention for some, but now it’s been applied.

Zinedine Zidane exploded following defeat to Chelsea

Zinedine Zidane has been considering his possible departure for a long time, despite having a contract in place until the summer of 2022, according to Diario AS. The Frenchman has been disenchanted since January, irritated by the criticism laid at his door by the press and the list of candidates to replace him that emerged from the club.

Gini Wijnaldum close to completing move to Barcelona

Gini Wijnaldum, soon-to-be a free agent following to expiration of his current deal with Liverpool, is increasingly close to competing a move to Barcelona. Humphrey Nijman and Jan Kabalt, his agent and legal advisor, visited Barcelona’s offices at Camp Nou yesterday to iron out the details of an agreement that will see him spend three seasons at the club according to Mundo Deportivo.