Spanish football evening headlines: Alaba joins Real Madrid, Juve want Niguez and Ceballos reveals Real Betis ambitions

Spanish football evening headlines for May 28th

Real Madrid sign David Alaba

Real Madrid have finally completed their free transfer move for Austrian international David Alaba following his release from Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old has agreed a five-year deal in Madrid and will join up with the squad after Euro 2020.

Juventus tracking Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez

Serie A giants Juventus are rumoured to be monitoring Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The Spanish international is under contract at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano until 2026 with a €150m release clause in Madrid.

However, the Italian side could open with a €70m offer and build from there.

Dani Ceballos reveals Real Betis ambition ahead of Lo Blancos return

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has confirmed he would like to return to former club Real Betis in future.

The 24-year-old will head back to Madrid in the coming weeks, following a two-year loan spell at Arsenal.

However, his first team chances remain limited and he could be on the move again in the coming months.

Image via David_Alaba on Twitter