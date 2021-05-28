Ronald Koeman’s agency hits out with acerbic tweet about Joan Laporta’s treatment of him

Joan Laporta spoke openly and with transparency at a press conference this Friday morning, his first since re-election as Barcelona president. He discussed, amongst other things, the financial health of the club and Lionel Messi’s contract renewal.

Laporta confirmed that the club have offered Messi a contract within their means, conceding that the Argentine could and probably should earn more but underlining that his desire to help return Barcelona to where they belong will prove the most important thing. Above all else, Messi wants a sporting project he can get behind.

Part of this sporting project involves a top-class coach, a quality Laporta doesn’t seem to credit Ronald Koeman with possessing. Laporta was open with the fact that they’re evaluating his position and checking out potential replacements, but that if they can’t find anyone better they’ll stick with the Dutchman. His agency, Wasserman Netherlands, were far from impressed, and made their feelings known with a sharply-worded tweet.