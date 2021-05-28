Rodrigo Riquelme set for Atletico Madrid role in 2021/22

Atletico Madrid look set to hand rising star Rodrigo Riquelme a first team place in 2021/22.

Diego Simeone‘s side secured a first La Liga title since 2013, as they clinched the league on the final day of the season, but Simeone is already making future plans.

Despite a long and demanding campaign, the Argentinian coach is unlikely to make sweeping changes to his squad in the months ahead and he is expected to promote from within.

According to reports from Diario AS, Simeone has been closely monitoring Riquelme during his season long loan spell in England at Championship side Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries as they lost out in the play-off semi-final.

Simeone has been impressed with how Riquelme has adapted to the physical demands of regular senior football in the last 12 months and he looks certain to return.

Despite loan interest from elsewhere in Spain, Simeone will keep him with the squad as they prepare to defend their title next season.