Juventus remain keen on Atletico Madrid superstar Saul Niguez

Serie A giants Juventus remain interested in a summer move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The Spanish international has been linked with a move away from the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in the last 12 months with Premier League side Manchester United also monitoring him.

Despite being tied to Diego Simeone‘s side until 2026, with a release clause in excess of €100m, the 26-year-old continues to be an unknown quantity in the Argentinian’s plans.

Diego Simeone

He started just 22 of Atletico’s 38 league games on route to winning their first La Liga title since 2013, at the end of 2020/21, with Koke and Marcos Llorente the key men in Simeone’s midfield.

According to reports from Marca, Juventus have made a tentative enquiry over a possible deal, but they are aiming for a much lower asking price.

With no side willing to meet his full release clause, the Italians are aiming to kick off negotiations with a €70m bid to test Atletico’s resolve.

 

