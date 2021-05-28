Gini Wijnaldum close to completing move to Barcelona

Gini Wijnaldum, soon-to-be a free agent following to expiration of his current deal with Liverpool, is increasingly close to competing a move to Barcelona. Humphrey Nijman and Jan Kabalt, his agent and legal advisor, visited Barcelona’s offices at Camp Nou yesterday to iron out the details of an agreement that will see him spend three seasons at the club according to Mundo Deportivo.

Ronald Koeman specifically requested Wijnaldum, who he coached with the Dutch national team, last summer, but the deal couldn’t be done. His incorporation is independent of Koeman’s continuity; the club consider Wijnaldum a superb addition to the squad and a valuable market opportunity. He’s currently away with Frank de Boer’s squad for this summer’s European Championships; he’ll travel to Portugal tomorrow with the rest of the squad for a training camp.

Wijnaldum will earn less than he did at Liverpool, the club he spent five years and won the Champions League, Premier League and Club World Cup with. Despite the fact that Wijnaldum is one of the most highly-sought free agents on the market, Barcelona are confident they can get the deal over the line in the coming days.