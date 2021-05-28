Atletico Madrid linked with Juventus midfield star

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid are rumoured to be plotting a shock summer move for Juventus star Rodrigo Bentancur.

According to reports from Marca, Los Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone has highlighted defensive midfield as the key area to strengthen in his squad ahead of 2021/22.

Lucas Torreira has already returned to Arsenal and Simeone is still feeling some of the loss from Thomas Partey‘s own 2020 move to the Gunners.

Bentancur played a key role under former Juve boss Andrea Pirlo last season with 33 Serie A appearances as they lost the title to Inter Milan.

Atletico are hoping to benefit from the uncertainty in Turin, following Pirlo’s exit, and could offer up a opening bid of €45m for the Uruguayan international.

Juventus are likely to resist pressure to sell the 23-year-old but they could be tempted into a deal if Simeone is open to a swap with Saul Niguez heading in the opposite direction.