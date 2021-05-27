Valencia announce appointment of Jose Bordalas as coach

Valencia have announced in a club statement that they’ve agreed a deal with Jose Bordalas for him to become their next coach. He’ll take charge of the club for the next two seasons, until the summer of 2023, with the option of a third. Bordalas heads to Mestalla after an extensive career that’s seen him take charge of over 500 matches and lead Getafe to the last 16 of the Europa League.

Valencia have endured a tough season, finishing 13th in La Liga despite being one of the most important and historic clubs in Spain. They’re also in trouble off the pitch, with the club beset by demonstrations against the Peter Lim ownership in recent times. Getafe finished two places south, in 15th, but have punched over their weight under Bordalas.

Born in Alicante, Bordalas’ journey to Mestalla has been long and winding. 57, his managerial career began back in 1993; he’s coached Alicante B, Alicante, Benidorm, Eldense, Mutxavista, Novelda, Hercules, Alcoyano, Elche, Alcorcon and Alaves, as well as his five-year spell with Getafe and now Valencia. His teams are renowned for their fighting spirit and competitive attitude.