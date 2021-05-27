The leading candidates to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid

With Zinedine Zidane’s departure from Real Madrid set to become official in the coming hours, Florentino Perez’s next step is to bring in a new coach, according to Marca. They’ve tracked several coaches over the previous months; Mauricio Pochettino would have been in line but he’s at Paris Saint-Germain. Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte and Raul are now the three leading candidates.

There’s competing ideas within the club as to who’s the right man to take over from Zidane. Some believe the horse the back is Raul, given he’d bring continuity, while others see it important to go for a coach with a significant track record like Allegri or Conte. Julian Nagelsmann is highly rated but has joined Bayern Munich, while Hansi Flick, Jurgen Klopp and Joachim Low have also been spoken about.

In the past few hours, the circle has been tightening. Conte’s left Inter, where he’d just won the Scudetto, opening up an option that seemed to belong to Allegri and Allegri alone. Allegri is a two-time Champions League finalist, but Conte is also a guaranteed winner, one without a past with any Madrid player, creating attractive potential for a rebuild. Raul has no experience coaching at the highest level, but he’s done an excellent job with Castilla and knows how the club works.