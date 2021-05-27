Spanish football evening headlines: Madrid considering Pochettino, Messi has offer on the table from Barcelona, Martinez leaves Granada

Spanish football evening headlines for May 27th

Real Madrid considering move for Mauricio Pochettino

Zinedine Zidane officially left Real Madrid this morning, with Los Blancos linked to a host of high-profile names that could replace him in the hours since. Massimiliano Allegri, an early favourite, appears to be on the verge of signing for Juventus, so Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino, according to Marca, has emerged as a contender.

Lionel Messi has offer on the table from Barcelona

Lionel Messi has left Barcelona for Argentina with an offer to renew his contract with the club under his arm, according to Diario AS. An internal audit is currently underway to get a clearer picture of Barcelona’s financial situation, but despite this the club has decided to take the lead and present an offer to Messi. The contract runs for ten years; the first two would be at Barcelona as a player, with the latter part as an ambassador to the club.

Granada coach Diego Martinez leaves the club

Granada have announced in a club statement that coach Diego Martinez has decided to leave the club. The Andalusian outfit, who enjoyed the greatest season in their history this season, reaching the quarter-final of the Europa League only to lose to Manchester United, tried everything they could to retain his services only for him to decide to leave.

