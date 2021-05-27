Real Madrid considering move for Mauricio Pochettino

Zinedine Zidane officially left Real Madrid this morning, with Los Blancos linked to a host of high-profile names that could replace him in the hours since. Massimiliano Allegri, an early favourite, appears to be on the verge of signing for Juventus, so Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino, according to Marca, has emerged as a contender.

Until now, Antonio Conte and Raul have seemed to be the most likely candidates aside from Allegri; the former has just left Inter after winning Serie A while the latter is in charge of Castilla. But Pochettino’s situation has taken an unexpected turn; internal issues with sporting director Leonardo has led the Argentine to consider his future.

Tottenham Hotspur, the club he led to the Champions League final and did his best work for, are interested in a reunion after sacking Jose Mourinho, but Madrid are also in the picture. Florentino Perez shares a good relationship with Pochettino and he’s long been linked with the post; an interesting few weeks are ahead.