Joan Laporta wants Pep Guardiola as his Barcelona coach

Barcelona is continuing to keep his fans in suspense, according to Mundo Deportivo. Ronald Koeman, the current coach, sees his contract run until next summer, but it’s an open secret that the club aren’t confident that the Dutchman is the man to lead the Blaugrana into the new decade. Pep Guardiola is Joan Laporta’s preferred choice.

Guardiola was signed by Laporta back in 2007, to lead Barcelona B initially. Following a successful season that saw him lead them to promotion, however, he was given a crack at the top job, and did superbly. By the time Laporta left the presidency in 2009 Guardiola had led to the club to win La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Champions League, the Supercopa de Espana, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Laporta believes Guardiola to be the best coach in the world and ideal for Barcelona. A return looks unlikely, given he’s just renewed until 2023, but Laporta is said to hold out hope that should he lead City to the Champions League title when they play Chelsea in the final this Saturday evening, he could be open to a return to what he’s labelled the club of his heart. There’s also the possibility that the reunion could be delayed to 2022, which would also, enable Guardiola to lead Barcelona for what’s probably going to be Lionel Messi’s final year at the club. Unlikely, for now. But not impossible.