Granada coach Diego Martinez leaves the club

Granada have announced in a club statement that coach Diego Martinez has decided to leave the club. The Andalusian outfit, who enjoyed the greatest season in their history this season, reaching the quarter-final of the Europa League only to lose to Manchester United, tried everything they could to retain his services only for him to decide to leave.

Granada thanked both Martinez and his coaching staff for the professionalism and success they brought to the club. He’s led the club for three seasons, taking them from the Segunda to consecutive top-half finishes in La Liga, the semi-final of the Copa del Rey and, as mentioned, the quarter-final of the Europa League.

Martinez spent his playing career with Celta and Cadiz before embarking on a coaching career with Imperio Albolote. He then joined Arenas Armilla, working through the ranks before earning his first senior coaching job in 2006. He then spent two years with Motril before taking over of Sevilla C, soon joining the coaching staff of the first team. He led Sevilla B between 2014 and 2017, spending a season at Osasuna before returning to Andalusia to take over at Granada in 2018.