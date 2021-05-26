Zinedine Zidane reportedly decides to leave Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane has decided to leave Real Madrid with immediate effect according to well-connected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Frenchman had been mulling over his future in the days following the conclusion of the domestic season, with Madrid losing the title on the final day of the campaign to city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Zidane is said to feel that a cycle is coming to a close at Madrid, with fresh blood and new ideas needed if Los Blancos are to return to the elite of Europe’s elite. Madrid were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by third-tier Alcoyano this season, as well as the Supercopa de Espana by Athletic Bilbao. In the Champions League, their holy grail, they were comprehensively outclassed by Chelsea over two legs in the semi-final.

Madrid wanted to keep Zidane on, but the Frenchman has decided to leave the Santiago Bernabeu for the third time, second as a coach, of his own volition. Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri, as well as Castilla coach and former Madrid legend Raul, have all been linked with the post in the past few weeks, ever since it became clear Zidane was likely to depart.