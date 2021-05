Watch: Edinson Cavani equalises for Manchester United against Villarreal in Europa League final

Villarreal are playing the biggest game in the club’s history this evening, facing the mighty Manchester United in the final of the Europa League in Gdansk, Poland. Villarreal are led by Unai Emery, who’s won the competition with Sevilla a record three times, while United are yet to win a trophy under their coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Europa League has been Villarreal’s target all season. They brought in Emery last summer despite finishing fifth in La Liga that year, with the implicit idea of utilising his winning know-how to help the club secure their first-ever major title. The Yellow Submarine have come close in Europe before, but never got over the line and emerged victorious, best symbolised by their agonising exit to Arsenal in the semi-final of the Champions League back in 2005.

Villarreal took the lead on the night. Dani Parejo floated in an inch-perfect set-piece to find the man of the moment, Gerard Moreno, who made no mistake with an ice-cool finish to give his team an against-the-odds 29th minute lead. United, famed for their ability to come back from behind this season, found an equaliser in the 55th, however, through an in-form marksman of their own, Edinson Cavani.