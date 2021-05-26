Villarreal and Manchester United name starting lineups ahead of historic Europa League final

Villarreal are playing the biggest game in the club’s history this evening, facing the mighty Manchester United in the final of the Europa League in Gdansk, Poland. Villarreal are led by Unai Emery, who’s won the competition with Sevilla a record three times, while United are yet to win a trophy under their coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

¡Y estos son los once groguets que tratarán de hacer historia hoy en Gdansk 🇵🇱! ¡𝕍𝔸𝔸𝔸𝔸𝔸𝔸𝕄𝕆𝕆𝕆𝕆𝕊 💪!#UELFinal#EsNuestroMomento pic.twitter.com/OPXLHXgqYn — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) May 26, 2021

The Europa League has been Villarreal’s target all season. They brought in Emery last summer despite finishing fifth in La Liga that year, with the implicit idea of utilising his winning know-how to help the club secure their first-ever major title. The Yellow Submarine have come close in Europe before, but never got over the line and emerged victorious, best symbolised by their agonising exit to Arsenal in the semi-final of the Champions League back in 2005.

🔴 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🔴 Presenting our final starting line-up of the season ⬇#MUFC | #UELfinal — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 26, 2021

Villarreal overcame Arsenal to reach tonight’s final, while United saw off Roma. The experience of Raul Albiol and Dani Parejo will be crucial for Villarreal, as will the promise of Pau Torres and the ability of Gerard Moreno. United, however, have weapons at their disposal too; most notably the in-form Edinson Cavani and the ruthless Bruno Fernandes.