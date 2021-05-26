Valencia set to appoint boss following exit from La Liga rivals

Getafe have confirmed the exit of boss Jose Bordalas with president Angel Torres claiming he expects him to be appointed at Valencia.

Bordalas spent five years at Getafe – earning promotion in his first season and establishing the club back in La Liga, winning 83 of his 212 outings at the helm.

🎙 Ángel Torres: “Para mí es un orgullo que nuestro entrenador se vaya a un club amigo como es el Valencia CF” — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) May 26, 2021

Los Che are seeking a permanent successor for Javi Gracia – who was sacked from his position last month – and are closing in on appointing Bordalas.

The 57-year-old had one further year remaining on his contract at Getafe but relations between him and president Torres had frayed over the past year, with a close-season departure expected.

Earlier this year, Marca reported that there was an agreement for Bordalas to leave Getafe last summer but he received no offers from other clubs and endured a disappointing campaign this time round – his side finished 15th with 38 points.

Bordalas brought the club into the Europa League for the 2019/20 campaign, when they eliminated Ajax at the Round of 32 stage before falling to Inter.