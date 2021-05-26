The day Real Madrid will announce their first summer signing

David Alaba has signed a five-year contract with Real Madrid and the deal will be confirmed this week, according to reports in the Spanish press.

A report from Gol TV and as cited by Diario AS claims the Austrian international – who is leaving Bayern Munich as a free agent this summer – has already agreed terms and only an official announcement is missing.

The Austrian international visited Madrid’s facilities on Tuesday with a five-year contract expected to be announced on either Thursday or Friday this week.

He will be the club’s first signing of the summer and the report adds that he will earn €12m per year at the club.

A recent report from Sky Sport in Germany had claimed the player had rejected the possibility of a move to either Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea as he was intent on a move to La Liga.

Alaba is highly valued for his versatility – capable of playing either centrally or on the left-side of defence or midfield.