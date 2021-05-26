Spanish football headlines: Barcelona’s deadline on Koeman decision, Real Madrid’s imminent signing announcement and Bordalas leaves Getafe

Spanish football headlines for May 26.

Barca deadline on Koeman

Barcelona news on Wednesday is once again dominated by the future of boss Ronald Koeman, with no firm decision seemingly being taken by the club.

A series of meetings were held by senior club officials yesterday before they met with the Dutchman, but there was no update on whether or not he will continue into the second year of his contract.

⚠️🔵🔴 Informa @esport3 que el Barça le comunicó a Koeman que le busca sustituto y le piden 15 días para poder cerrar a otro entrenador. Solo en el caso de no encontrarle un sustituto, Koeman seguiría en el banquillo la próxima temporada #fcblive pic.twitter.com/ghft8DR6WX — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) May 26, 2021

Reports this morning say that the Blaugrana have given themselves 15 days to appoint a new coach and if they do not – Koeman will be retained next season.

Alaba announcement imminent

Real Madrid are close to announcing the signing of David Alaba from Bayern Munich as a free agent, as reported by Diario AS.

The Austrian international visited Madrid’s facilities on Tuesday with a five-year contract expected to be announced on either Thursday or Friday this week.

Bordalas exit confirmed

Getafe have confirmed the exit of boss Jose Bordalas with president Angel Torres claiming he expects him to be appointed at Valencia.

🎙 Ángel Torres: “Para mí es un orgullo que nuestro entrenador se vaya a un club amigo como es el Valencia CF” — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) May 26, 2021

Bordalas spent five years at Getafe – earning promotion in his first season and establishing the club back in La Liga, winning 83 of his 212 outings at the helm.