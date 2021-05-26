Spanish football evening headlines: Barcelona eye Antonio Conte appointment, new Super League statement and Real Madrid star on Zinedine Zidane claim: “It is a lie”

Spanish football evening headlines for May 26.

Barca eye Conte appointment

Antonio Conte is on the verge of leaving Inter just weeks after landing the Serie A title and Barcelona news now sees the club linked to the Italian.

Read more: Inter fear Barcelona are trying to poach Antonio Conte

A bombshell report in Gazzetta dello Sport on Tuesday night hinted at a divorce between the coach and the Nerazzurri due to expected cutbacks at the club with Caught Offside highlighting how the Italian side feared the Blaugrana were trying to appoint Conte.

New Super League statement

Barcelona and Real Madrid have released a fresh joint statement, alongside Italian giants Juventus, condemning UEFA’s disciplinary proceedings into the three clubs.

Those three clubs were among 12 founding members of the so-called European Super League proposals, which were intended to be a breakaway alternative to UEFA’s Champions League competition – and are the only three not to withdraw from the plans.

Read more: Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus release new statement defending Super League plans

The statement, on behalf of the three clubs, offered firm rebuttal of European football’s governing body looking into the matter.

Kroos denies Zidane claim

Toni Kroos has denied reports that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane informed the club’s players that he was going to leave at the end of the campaign.

Reports have circulated that the Frenchman had told the players at the club during a dressing room chat that he had decided he would be leaving at the end of the season.

Read more: Real Madrid player on Zinedine Zidane claim: “It is a lie”

Kroos told reporters: “It is a lie that Zidane told us players that he was leaving. I think that because of my relationship with him, he would have told me.”