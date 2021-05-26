Sevilla interested in soon-to-be free agent Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon is set to leave Juventus for the second time this summer following the expiration of his contract with the Italian giants. There’s been a lot of talk in recent weeks and months about his next move, with the latest rumour, according to the Daily Mail and carried by Fichajes, being that he could head to La Liga and join Sevilla.

Sevilla are thinking about bringing in Buffon to reinforce their defence after bidding farewell to Thomas Vaclik, who’s departed the Sanchez-Pizjuan following the culmination of his contract. Former Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic, himself a free agent, is thought to be close to finalising a move to Sevilla also, but Sevilla are thought to be interested in granting Buffon a one-year deal despite also having Bono on their books.

It’d be tough for Sevilla to offer Buffon a starting role given the presence of two competitive options in Dmitrovic and Bono, so there are other clubs, such as Benfica, who are perhaps better-placed. It’s yet to be seen whether the 43-year-old backs himself to take the number one spot at Sevilla or will opt for a different move.