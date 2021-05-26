Sergio Aguero’s schedule ahead of joining Barcelona

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is leaving the club after this week’s Champions League final and he will immediately prioritise completing his move to Barcelona.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo has outlined that the Argentine will travel to the Catalan capital on Monday to finalise his move to the Blaugrana as a free agent.

The report also adds details of the player’s contract – and whilst no direct figures are involved it is stated that the striker will receive just half of the current monthly salary he receives at the English champions.

However, the contract will be heavily based around performance-related bonuses, which will mean that the more games Aguero plays and the more goals he scores – the more he will benefit financially from the Catalan giants.

The 32-year-old is not expected to start in the showpiece game against Chelsea on Saturday evening but will be involved with the squad in what will be his last appearance for the club, whom he joined in 2011.