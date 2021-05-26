Reported Barcelona and Real Madrid target Antonio Conte leaves Inter

Antonio Conte has left Inter just a matter of weeks after winning Serie A according to well-connected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. Conte is a combustible character but one of the most proven winners in the game, and his availability on the marketplace is sure to perk the ears of every top European club in the hunt for a new coach; La Liga heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid included.

Conte leaves Inter after two seasons, during which he won a Scudetto and led the Milanese giants to a Europa League final only to be beaten by Sevilla. The Italian coach will receive a €7m payoff; he’s leaving because he wanted the squad to be improved but Inter need to sell players for an €80m profit due to the club’s financial situation.

Barcelona are actively looking for a new coach despite having Ronald Koeman in situ, if recent reports are to be believed, while Madrid are waiting for Zinedine Zidane to decide if he intends to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu or move on to pastures new. Given neither side would be thrilled with the idea of parting with compensation to trigger any release clauses, Conte could be an attractive proposition indeed.