Real Madrid to wait a year before trying to sign Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has long been touted as Real Madrid’s Plan B should Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe prove impossible to prise from the French capital, but it’s recently become clear, according to Diario AS, that Haaland is even more expensive than Mbappe.

Dortmund are refusing to sell their star until the summer of 2022, when a verbal pact exists between Dortmund’s CEO Hans Joaquim Watzke and Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola enabling the Norwegian to leave the Bundesliga outfit at a reasonable price.

This has created a situation where Madrid may have to wait a year to recruit both Haaland and Mbappe, with financial realities impacting their ability to secure their services this summer. Both players, to Madrid’s advantage, are said to be utterly determined to play at the Santiago Bernabeu. Barcelona have also been linked with Haaland.

Dortmund’s late run domestically saw them qualify for next season’s Champions League, a feat decisive in convincing Haaland to stay in Germany for another year. It’s understood the Norwegian would have forced a move rather than spend a season out of Europe’s top competition. Watzke is thought to have an excellent relationship with Madrid president Florentino Perez, and would give the Spanish club first refusal on Haaland next summer.