Real Madrid player on Zinedine Zidane claim: “It is a lie”

Toni Kroos has denied reports that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane informed the club’s players that he was going to leave at the end of the campaign.

Reports have circulated that the Frenchman had told the players at the club during a dressing room chat that he had decided he would be leaving at the end of the season.

These comments were said to have been made several games prior to the conclusion of the campaign, which made it even more revealing as it could have either motivated the players or worked the other way.

⚪️ @ToniKroos, sobre el futuro de Zidane ❌ “Es mentira que Zidane nos dijese a los jugadores que se iba. Creo que por mi relación con él, me lo hubiese dicho”#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/L2sjpkcqox — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) May 26, 2021

Kroos told reporters: “It is a lie that Zidane told us players that he was leaving. I think that because of my relationship with him, he would have told me.”

Madrid finished the season trophyless as they finished two points off Atletico Madrid in La Liga and were eliminated at the semi-final stage of the Champions League.

There has subsequently been a great deal of speculation over the future of Zidane, who is in his second stint as the club’s boss having returned in March 2019.