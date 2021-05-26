Majority of Real Madrid fans want exits for Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Eden Hazard

A landmark poll of over 143,000 Real Madrid fans in Diario AS shows that a majority believe the club should sanction the exits of multiple star players this summer.

The poll asked fans whether they believed every first-team squad player at the club should be moved on or retained beyond this summer.

A whopping 86 percent believe Eden Hazard should be sold, while perhaps even more eye-catching are the figures of fans who believe Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos – 57 and 56 percent respectively – should be moved on.

Varane is out of contract next summer while Ramos sees his contract expire this year, and a majority of fans believe each should be allowed to leave this summer.

Other interesting polling showed 94 percent of fans believed Marcelo should be allowed to leave, with 91 percent having similar thoughts on Gareth Bale and 97 percent for Isco, the highest of any player.