Lionel Messi is already in Argentina according to Diario Sport. The Barcelona captain arrived in his homeland with his family at eight in the morning, accompanied by Rodrigo De Paul. They’ll join up with the Argentine national team as they prepare for their Copa America campaign and their qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

Argentine face Chile on June 3rd in Santiago del Estero before taking on Colombia on June 8th in Barranquilla. Most Argentine players currently playing in Europe arrived this morning, including Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Papu Gomez, Giovanni Lo Celso, Lucas Martinez Quarta and Emiliano Martinez, among others.

Franco Armani, Gonzalo Montiel, Julian Alvarez, Juan Foyth and Sergio Aguero are yet to join. Foyth is playing for Villarreal in their Europa League final with Manchester United in Gdansk this evening while Aguero will play for Manchester City in their Champions League final with Chelsea in Porto on Saturday night.