Inter fear Barcelona are trying to poach Antonio Conte

Inter won their first Serie A title in 11 years this campaign but they are currently fearful that Barcelona want to appoint their boss Antonio Conte.

A bombshell report in Gazzetta dello Sport on Tuesday night hinted at a divorce between the coach and the Nerazzurri due to expected cutbacks at the club.

It is said that Inter are looking to cut their wage bill by about 20 percent to remove €100m from their budget due to financial worries, with Conte against any such move and willing to walk out over the proposal.

A report from Caught Offside now highlights that the Italian giants are fearful that the Blaugrana are looking to poach the boss.

It is claimed that the Blaugrana have told their boss Ronald Koeman that his position remains vulnerable and they have a 15-day deadline day to appoint a new boss, or else the Dutchman will continue – as per Esport3.

The Italian has previously been linked with a move to Real Madrid’s dugout and this is a development worth keeping an eye on.