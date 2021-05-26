Fernando Torres rumoured to be coming out of retirement and joining UD Ibiza

Torres retired from the game back in August of 2019, when he was playing for Sagan Tosu. That was a year after he left Atletico for the second time, before returning to the club as part of its youth system in a coaching capacity.

Torres came through Atletico’s youth system himself, breaking into the first team before joining Liverpool in 2007. He spent four seasons there before moving to Chelsea, where he spent the next four seasons inclusive of a year on loan at Milan. Torres then joined Milan on a permanent deal, only to join Atletico from them on loan and then on a permanent deal in 2016. He earned over 100 caps for La Roja.