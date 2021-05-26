Eden Hazard “will never give up” after injury nightmare – Belgium boss

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez continues to offer his full support to Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard after another season blighted by injury.

The player has suffered an injury-ravaged two years in the Spanish capital but he remains hopeful of starring for Belgium in the European Championships this summer and the World Cup next year.

The forward helped to spearhead his nation’s run to third place of the 2018 World Cup and also has been a major influence of Belgium rising to top spot in the FIFA World Rankings.

Hazard has been limited to just 30 appearances in La Liga out of a possible 76 across his two seasons in Spanish football, as he has suffered multiple injury setbacks.

However, Belgium boss Martinez insists that the forward’s fighting spirit and mentality will help him bounce back and they are offering their full support.

Martinez told reporters, as quoted by Diario AS: “He has been better since March, but it is not that he is well either. He is working very hard to regain his form. What has happened to him at Madrid is very atypical, but he will never give up. He has also lost almost a year and a half without playing for the national team, not just for the club.”