Barcelona tell boss Koeman they are hopeful of replacing him

There is huge Barcelona news on Wednesday with a report from Catalan media outlet Esport3 claiming the club have informed boss Ronald Koeman they are hoping to replace him.

The club’s president Joan Laporta is said by the report to have informed Koeman that he will continue at the Camp Nou next season if they cannot appoint a successor within the next 15 days.

A series of meetings were held by senior club officials yesterday before they met with the Dutchman, but no definitive decision was reached regarding his future.

It is an extraordinary report that claims that the club have been open with Koeman that they are hopeful of finding his successor, but if they cannot then he will continue in his role.

Koeman is halfway through a two-year contract at the club and it is said by the report that dispensing of his services this summer would cost the Blaugrana an extra €7m.

The boss was appointed on a two-year contract last summer and despite winning the Copa del Rey, his side fell short in both La Liga – where they finished third – and in the Champions League, where they were eliminated at the Round of 16 stage.