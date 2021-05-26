Barcelona conclude deal to sign former Liverpool star

Georginio Wijnaldum has agreed to join Barcelona on a three-year deal and will join as a free agent once leaving Liverpool next month.

The Dutch international’s contract officially expires on 30 June and he has now reached a verbal agreement to move to the Camp Nou, with the Catalan giants not having to pay a transfer fee for the deal.

Gini Wijnaldum to Barcelona, confirmed and here we go! 🔴🔵 #FCB The verbal agreement has been reached, Wijnaldum is joining Barça until June 2024. He’s expected to sign his contract in the next few days – work in progress to complete the deal reducing Gini’s salary. ⏳ https://t.co/TlqznhJfBh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021

He is set to be the latest of arrivals at the Blaugrana this summer, with Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero also both set to arrive at the club as free agents from Manchester City while Lyon forward Memphis Depay has also been strongly linked.

Wijnaldum worked with boss Ronald Koeman on the Netherlands national team and this signing may be a hint about the coach’s future at the club beyond this summer.

The 30-year-old made 236 appearances for the Merseyside club over the course of five seasons – whom he joined from Newcastle in 2016 – where he scored 22 goals.