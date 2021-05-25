Valencia set to appoint new boss from La Liga rivals

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas is poised to be appointed as the new coach of Valencia on a two-year contract.

Los Che are seeking a permanent successor for Javi Gracia – who was sacked from his position last month – and are closing in on appointing Bordalas.

Whilst the boss has a contract at Los Azulones through to the summer of 2022, relations have frayed with the club and a departure could be imminent.

🚨 Noticia @partidazocope 💥 Informa @HugoBallester ➡️ José Bordalás ya está negociando con el @valenciacf ✅ Peter Lim ha dado luz verde a la operación con el técnico alicantino ✍️🏼 Firmaría para las dos próximas temporadas#PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/NIKaCT02ky — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) May 24, 2021

Valencia owner Peter Lim is said to have given the green light to the deal and negotiations are set to be accelerated this week.

Earlier this year, Marca reported on a fractured relationship between Bordalas and club chairman Angel Torres and claimed that his contract, set to last through to the summer of 2022, would be ended before that date – with this summer the likely departure.

There was an agreement for Bordalas to leave Getafe last summer but he received no offers from other clubs and endured a disappointing campaign this time round – his side finished 15th with 38 points.