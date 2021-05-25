Spanish football headlines: Barcelona agree Wijnaldum deal, key meeting on Koeman future and Real Madrid confirm Modric contract

Spanish football headlines for May 25.

Wijnaldum set for Camp Nou

There is Barcelona transfer news on Tuesday as the club are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign free agent Georginio Wijnaldum, who will leave Liverpool this summer.

El Barça a punto de fichar a Georginio Wijnaldum como agente libre. El holandés firmaría un contrato por tres temporadas. Fichaje muy querido, sobretodo por Koeman y Leo Messi que han dado el visto bueno 🇳🇱 — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 25, 2021

Wijnaldum’s lawyer, Jan Kabalt, met with Barça this morning. Can’t confirm a three-year deal’s close, per @MatteMoretto, but told the Liverpool midfielder, out of contract next month, is holding on to see what/if Barça could offer numbers-wise amid interest from Bayern & Inter — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) May 25, 2021

Wijnaldum worked with boss Ronald Koeman on the Netherlands national team and is said to be on the verge of penning a three-year contract at the Catalan giants.

Koeman meeting with Barca

The other big piece of Barcelona news today is an apparent meeting between Koeman and the club’s board, led by Joan Laporta, scheduled for this evening.

El cara a cara Joan Laporta -Ronald Koeman se producirá esta tarde-noche vía @JosepSoldado — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) May 25, 2021

Laporta is set to hold a face-to-face meeting with the Dutchman later with a decision potentially being reached regarding his continuity at the club going into next season.

Modric pens Madrid contract

It was one of the worst kept secrets at Real Madrid but midfield maestro Luka Modric has confirmed he has penned a new one-year contract at the club.

Feliz y orgulloso de seguir vistiendo la camiseta del mejor equipo del mundo. ✍️❤️🙏 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/H4Hq6cpXpR — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) May 25, 2021

The Croatian will remain at Los Blancos for at least one more season, as his previous deal had been set to expire this summer.