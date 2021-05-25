Spanish football evening headlines: Koeman set to continue at Barcelona, UEFA announce disciplinary action against Super League rebels, Barcelona offered Donnarumma

Spanish football evening headlines for May 25th

Ronald Koeman set to continue as Barcelona coach for the time being

Ronald Koeman is set to continue as Barcelona coach for the time being following a meeting with Joan Laporta. The Dutchman met with Laporta, Mateu Alemany and Rafael Yuste for in the region of 40 minutes to analyse the season, setting up a future meeting in the process. Everything is still possible seems to be the sentiment.

UEFA announce disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus

UEFA have announced that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus for a potential violation of their legal framework. The decision comes following an investigation conducted by UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors in connection with the so-called Super League project, and further information will be made available in due course, according to their statement.

Gianluigi Donnarumma offered to Barcelona to facilitate Marc-Andre ter Stegen sale

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been offered to Barcelona according to Tutto Mercato. The Milangoalkeeper is on the market following the imminent arrival of Mike Maignan to San Siro, with profitable contacts made with Barcelona today. Donnarumma is expected to demand around €10m per season and is available on a free transfer come June 30th.

