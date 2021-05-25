Real Madrid star confirms new contract

It was one of the worst kept secrets at Real Madrid but midfield maestro Luka Modric has confirmed he has penned a new one-year contract at the club.

The Croatian will remain at Los Blancos for at least one more season through to the summer of 2022, as his previous deal had been set to expire this summer.

Feliz y orgulloso de seguir vistiendo la camiseta del mejor equipo del mundo. ✍️❤️🙏 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/H4Hq6cpXpR — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) May 25, 2021

Modric has starred in the Spanish capital since joining from Tottenham in 2012 and continues to be one of the most consistent performers in La Liga.

The 35-year-old has seemingly improved with age and continues to have great influence in every game he plays.

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner clocked up 48 first-team appearances for the club this season and this renewal is significant Real Madrid news.

Modric is one of three Madrid first-team stars out of contract this summer along with club captain Sergio Ramos and utility player Lucas Vazquez, but the latter two are not thought to have any agreements in place.