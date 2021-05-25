Key meeting at Barcelona to decide Ronald Koeman future

A potentially significant piece of Barcelona news on Tuesday sees the club’s board meet before coach Ronald Koeman holds a face-to-face meeting with president Joan Laporta.

There is an ongoing meeting early in the day between Laporta and senior figures on the club’s board, including Director of Football Mateu Alemany and Rafael Yuste – although it is unclear precisely what that meeting is in relation to.

El cara a cara Joan Laporta -Ronald Koeman se producirá esta tarde-noche vía @JosepSoldado — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) May 25, 2021

Of course, it could relate to the club’s transfer targets – with the Blaugrana being linked to multiple players – but the subject of Koeman is also set to be on the table.

Indeed, the Dutchman is set to meet with Laporta directly later in the evening – while last week the two publicly shared dinner together in what was thought to be a conversation which included the coach’s future.

Koeman was appointed on a two-year contract last summer and despite winning the Copa del Rey, his side fell short in both La Liga – where they finished third – and in the Champions League, where they were eliminated at the Round of 16 stage.