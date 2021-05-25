Gianluigi Donnarumma offered to Barcelona to facilitate Marc-Andre ter Stegen sale

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been offered to Barcelona according to Tutto Mercato. The Milan goalkeeper is on the market following the imminent arrival of Mike Maignan to San Siro, with profitable contacts made with Barcelona today. Donnarumma is expected to demand around €10m per season and is available on a free transfer come June 30th.

Mino Raiola recently offered Donnarumma to Barcelona but were told impossible with Ter-Stegen there. Italian sources tell me only real realistic options at this stage are Juve or renewal with AC Milan. Player's preference is to stay in Milan due to family + GF being settled. — Leah Smith (@LeahSmith_) May 25, 2021

Barcelona aren’t the only option, but they are the most likely at this stage. The move is expected as part of a manoeuvre from Barcelona, where they sell Marc-Andre ter Stegen for a significant profit and replace him with the younger, cheaper Italian, despite a reported reluctance on his part to leave Milan. Borussia Dortmund look to be the party with the strongest interest in Ter Stegen.

Just 22, Donnarumma was born and raised in Castellammare di Stabia, Naples. Signed by Milan at from local side Club Napoli, he broke into their starting lineup at 16, becoming the youngest goalkeeper to represent the Italian senior national team shortly after, at 17.