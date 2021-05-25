Eduardo Camavinga closer to joining Paris Saint-Germain than Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga is one of the most highly-coveted youngsters in the European game. The 18-year-old French international has been linked with Real Madrid for some time, but according to Mundo Deportivo is closer to joining Paris Saint-Germain than Los Blancos.

Camavinga has already told Rennes, his current employers, that he doesn’t intend on renewing his contract with the club. His current deal expires on June 30th, 2022, meaning that this summer is the last window they’ll be able to extract a significant fee for him. Madrid have tracked him closely, but the emergence of Antonio Blanco as a capable defensive midfielder has cooled their interest.

PSG chief Nasser Al Khelaifi has already spoken with the Rennes president to test the waters, but there’s not yet been a firm offer submitted. Rennes are said to want €100m for the midfielder, a high fee given the delicate economic situation European football is in due to the coronavirus pandemic.