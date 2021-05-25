Barcelona set to sign midfielder on three-year deal

There is Barcelona transfer news on Tuesday as the club are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign free agent Georginio Wijnaldum, who will leave Liverpool this summer.

The Dutch international will become a free agent on 1 July with his contract at Anfield set to expire and he will be available to be signed without a transfer fee.

El Barça a punto de fichar a Georginio Wijnaldum como agente libre. El holandés firmaría un contrato por tres temporadas. Fichaje muy querido, sobretodo por Koeman y Leo Messi que han dado el visto bueno 🇳🇱 — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 25, 2021

The player’s lawyer Jan Kabalt is said to have met with Barca officials this week as a three-year deal edges closer but there is still no official confirmation that an agreement has been reached between the clubs.

Wijnaldum’s lawyer, Jan Kabalt, met with Barça this morning. Can’t confirm a three-year deal’s close, per @MatteMoretto, but told the Liverpool midfielder, out of contract next month, is holding on to see what/if Barça could offer numbers-wise amid interest from Bayern & Inter — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) May 25, 2021

Wijnaldum worked with boss Ronald Koeman on the Netherlands national team and is said to be on the verge of penning a three-year contract at the Catalan giants.

The 30-year-old made 236 appearances for the Merseyside club over the course of five seasons – whom he joined from Newcastle in 2016 – where he scored 22 goals.