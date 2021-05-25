Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona set to sign midfielder on three-year deal

There is Barcelona transfer news on Tuesday as the club are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign free agent Georginio Wijnaldum, who will leave Liverpool this summer.

The Dutch international will become a free agent on 1 July with his contract at Anfield set to expire and he will be available to be signed without a transfer fee.

The player’s lawyer Jan Kabalt is said to have met with Barca officials this week as a three-year deal edges closer but there is still no official confirmation that an agreement has been reached between the clubs.

Wijnaldum worked with boss Ronald Koeman on the Netherlands national team and is said to be on the verge of penning a three-year contract at the Catalan giants.

The 30-year-old made 236 appearances for the Merseyside club over the course of five seasons – whom he joined from Newcastle in 2016 – where he scored 22 goals.

