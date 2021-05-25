Barcelona paired against Real Madrid in Spanish Supercopa

The draw for next season’s Spanish Supercopa has ensured an El Clasico meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the semi-final stage.

The two clubs had been purposefully kept apart in previous versions of the competition, with the organisers hopeful that the two would then meet in the final.

However, neither of those eventualities played out in recent years and they will play in a semi-final with La Liga winners Atletico Madrid playing Copa del Rey runners-up Athletic Bilbao in the other half of the draw.

Barça & Madrid will finally meet in the Super Cup, having been kept apart previously in hope of a Clasico final. In 2022, the semis will be: Barça-Madrid & Athletic-Atletico. Presumably back in Jeddah but hard to look that far ahead https://t.co/8qz2rDOTTb — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) May 25, 2021

The Spanish FA had previously penned a long-term deal to hold the revamped four-team competition in Saudi Arabia, although the pandemic ensured that the 2021 version – in which Athletic pipped Barca in the showpiece – was held in southern Spain.

It remains unclear where next year’s competition will be held although it is likely that the games will return to the Middle East nation.