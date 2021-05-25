Agreement between Getafe and Valencia for Jose Bordalas

Valencia are close to confirming the signing of Jose Bordalas according to Marca. The coach will join the club from Getafe for two seasons with the option of a third, although the finer details are still being worked out. The operation has been progressing for the last two days after open contact between the coach and both Getafe and Valencia.

Bordalas has asked Angel Torres, Getafe’s president, to terminate his contract, of which there’s one year remaining, so Valencia can avoid paying his release clause. Valencia don’t intend on paying it, but that’s not to say that Getafe won’t be compensated for allowing their coach to leave. Torres is interested in Jason, who’s on loan at Getafe from Valencia. His transfer could be included in the deal, as well as the open trade involving Maksimovic.

Bordalas has always been Valencia president Anil Murthy’s number-one target, but he had to wait until owner Peter Lim gave the all-clear. Lim’s condition for his hiring was the economic conditions involved in the deal; if Bordalas can leave without having to have his contract bought out, the deal is done. The truth is that Torres has been feeling in recent months that a change at Getafe could be best for all parties, so it’s not expected to be a major issue. Bordalas has done superbly there, but his cycle at the club is near its end.